CAMERON, Mo. William Shane Alden, 52, passed away Dec. 11, 2022. Funeral 2 P.M. Dec. 19, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Burial Cameron Memory Gardens. www.polandthompson.com Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Jane Bowman-Caskey
SAVANNAH, Mo. Jane Michelle Bowman-Caskey, 52, Savannah, Missouri; passed away Dec. 13, 2022. Service 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, 307 S. 6th St, Savannah. Visitation 10 a.m. Inurnment Savannah Cemetery at a later date.
Dorothy Green
WESTBORO, Mo. Dorothy (Matheny) Green, 93, Westboro, Missouri, passed away Dec. 12, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 21, 2022, United Methodist Church, Westboro. Open visitation 9 a.m. Dec. 20, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. No family visitation. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Margaret E. Quinn
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Margaret E. Quinn, 90, died Dec. 13, 2022. Funeral Dec. 16, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Larry P. Stepp
TARKIO, Mo. Larry Paul Stepp, 74, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Dec. 11, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 16 Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio. Open visitation 9 a.m. Dec. 15, Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio, family 6 to 7 p.m. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Nancy L. Worland
CAMERON, Mo. Nancy Louise Worland, 78, of Cameron, Missouri, passed Dec. 13, 2022. Services 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial, Cope Shambaugh Cemetery, Weatherby, Missouri. www.polandthompson.com Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
