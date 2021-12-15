Late Notices
Missy Canfield
RUSHVILLE, Mo. Missy Canfield, 59, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away December 14, 2021. Funeral 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment: Sugar Creek Cemetery . www.ruppfuneral.com.
Tami Cook
Tami Cook, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 12, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
David Dobbins
HAMILTON, Mo. David Dobbins, Sr., 76, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on Dec. 12, 2021. Funeral: 11 a.m., Dec. 17, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Visitation: 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Interment: Rose Hill Cemetery, Breckenridge, Missouri. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Janice M. Griffey
Janice M. Griffey, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 14, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mary Prohaska
MANHATTAN, Kan. Mary Jane Prohaska, 91, of Manhattan, Kansas, formerly of Hiawatha, passed away Dec. 12, 2021. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Charles W. Welsh
TURNEY, Mo. Charles Wesley Welsh, 89, of Turney, Missouri, passed away Dec. 13, 2021. Services 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at River of Life Baptist Church, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial Graceland Cemetery, Cameron. www.polandthompson.com Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.