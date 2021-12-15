Late Notices

Missy Canfield

RUSHVILLE, Mo. Missy Canfield, 59, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away December 14, 2021. Funeral 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment: Sugar Creek Cemetery . www.ruppfuneral.com.

Tami Cook

Tami Cook, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 12, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

David Dobbins

HAMILTON, Mo. David Dobbins, Sr., 76, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on Dec. 12, 2021. Funeral: 11 a.m., Dec. 17, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Visitation: 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Interment: Rose Hill Cemetery, Breckenridge, Missouri. www.bramfuneralservices.com

Janice M. Griffey

Janice M. Griffey, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 14, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mary Prohaska

MANHATTAN, Kan. Mary Jane Prohaska, 91, of Manhattan, Kansas, formerly of Hiawatha, passed away Dec. 12, 2021. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

Charles W. Welsh

TURNEY, Mo. Charles Wesley Welsh, 89, of Turney, Missouri, passed away Dec. 13, 2021. Services 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at River of Life Baptist Church, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial Graceland Cemetery, Cameron. www.polandthompson.com Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

