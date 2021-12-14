Late Notices

Audrey E. Connelly

Audrey E. Connelly, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 11, 2021. There are no services scheduled at this time. Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel

Vivian L. Eads

TRENTON, Mo. Vivian Louise (Dunn) Eads, 92, of Trenton, Missouri, passed away Dec. 11, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport.

Sandra J. Galloway

HOLDEN, Mo. - Sandra Jane Galloway, 74, Holden, Missouri, passed away Dec. 10, 2021. Funeral 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. Visitation noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Melvin Higbe

Melvin "Bud" Higbe, 87, of St Joseph, passed away Dec. 12, 2021. Mr. Higbe has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service 4p.m. Dec. 19 at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. Visitation 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com.

David R. More

David Ray More, 61, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 11, 2021. Arrangements pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

James Owen

SMITHVILLE, Mo. James Owen, 90, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away, Dec. 9, 2021. Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Dec. 15, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Maysville. Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Beverly Snyder

SPARTA, Mo Beverly Snyder, 86, Sparta, Missouri, formerly of Kidder, Missouri, passed on Dec. 11, 2021. Graveside Service: 11 a.m., Dec. 15, at the Mirabile Cemetery, Mirabile, Missouri. There is no formal visitation. Arrangements: Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com

Loreta M. Tiemann

OMAHA, Neb. Loreta Marie Tiemann, 94, Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 7, 2021. Funeral 10:30 a.m., Dec. 17, St. Johns Lutheran Church, Westboro, Missouri. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m., Dec. 16, Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln, Nebraska. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

