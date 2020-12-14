Late Notices

Sally A. Blanc

Sally Ann Blanc, 66, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

Arrangements: are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

George E. Carpenter

LIBERTY, Mo. George Edward Carpenter, 77 of Liberty, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph.

Marilyn L. Chapple

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Marilyn L. Chapple, 89, Kansas City, formerly Rock Port, Missouri, passed away, Dec. 11, 2020, in Liberty.

All memorial services: pending.

Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

More information at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com.

Loretta J. Chase

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Loretta J. Chase, 92, of the Fairview/Sabetha, Kansas area, died Dec. 10, 2020, at a Sabetha care home.

More information at:www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

Vincent Griffey

Vincent Griffey, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Stanley F. Kizior

Stanley Francis Kizior 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 12, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Thelma Lance

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Thelma Lance, 94, of Fairview, died Dec. 10, 2020, at a Sabetha, Kansas care home.

More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

Donald Leach

HIAWATHA, Kan. Donald Leach, 72, of Hiawatha, died Dec. 9, 2020, at a Topeka, Kansas hospital.

More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

Dennis L. Ramey

Dennis Lee Ramey, 73, formerly of Osborn, Missouri, passed away Dec. 11, 2020.

Private graveside service and inurnment: 2 p.m. Thursday Dec. 17, 2020, at Osborn Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn.

Arrangements are under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

More information at: www.polandthompson.com.

Betty L. Shaw

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Betty Punky Louvenia Shaw, 65, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

Private family graveside services: Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Connie Sipes

Connie Sipes, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday Dec. 12, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home

Deanna M Stout

Deanna M. Stout, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.