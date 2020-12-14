Late Notices
Sally A. Blanc
Sally Ann Blanc, 66, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Arrangements: are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
George E. Carpenter
LIBERTY, Mo. George Edward Carpenter, 77 of Liberty, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph.
Marilyn L. Chapple
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Marilyn L. Chapple, 89, Kansas City, formerly Rock Port, Missouri, passed away, Dec. 11, 2020, in Liberty.
All memorial services: pending.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
More information at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com.
Loretta J. Chase
FAIRVIEW, Kan. Loretta J. Chase, 92, of the Fairview/Sabetha, Kansas area, died Dec. 10, 2020, at a Sabetha care home.
More information at:www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Vincent Griffey
Vincent Griffey, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Stanley F. Kizior
Stanley Francis Kizior 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 12, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Thelma Lance
FAIRVIEW, Kan. Thelma Lance, 94, of Fairview, died Dec. 10, 2020, at a Sabetha, Kansas care home.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Donald Leach
HIAWATHA, Kan. Donald Leach, 72, of Hiawatha, died Dec. 9, 2020, at a Topeka, Kansas hospital.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Dennis L. Ramey
Dennis Lee Ramey, 73, formerly of Osborn, Missouri, passed away Dec. 11, 2020.
Private graveside service and inurnment: 2 p.m. Thursday Dec. 17, 2020, at Osborn Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
More information at: www.polandthompson.com.
Betty L. Shaw
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Betty Punky Louvenia Shaw, 65, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Private family graveside services: Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Connie Sipes
Connie Sipes, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday Dec. 12, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home
Deanna M Stout
Deanna M. Stout, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.