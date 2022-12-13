Late Notices
Patricia M. Bigelow, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 12, 2022. Ms. Bigelow has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Service 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Barbara J. Dobbins
HAMILTON, Mo. Barbara "Bobbie" Jean Dobbins, 76, Hamilton, Missouri, passed Dec. 10, 2022. Funeral: 11 a.m., Dec. 16, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Visitation: 1 hour prior to the service, 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home on Friday. Interment: Rose Hill Cemetery, Breckenridge, Missouri. www.bramfuneralservices.com
William Gordon
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. Highland, Kansas, native William Bill Gordon, 86, of Scottsdale, Arizona, died Dec. 6, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Jerold Merriott
Jerold Merriott, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 2, 2022. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 17 in the Community Room at Woodbine Meadows, 102 S. Woodbine, St. Joseph.
Duane W. Murphy
Duane W. Murphy, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 10, 2022. Mr. Murphy has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman- Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. No visitation or services will be held.
Marjorie L. Moody
OREGON, Mo. Marjorie L. Moody, 75, formerly of Maysville, Missouri, passed away Dec. 9,. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home in Oregon.
David L. Myers
David Lawrence "Larry" Myers, 82, of St Joseph, passed Dec. 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Darryl Nighthart, Jr.
PATTONSBURG, Mo. Darryl Nighthart Jr., 82, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed Dec. 10, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery, Bethany. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Norma K. Pepper
Norma Katherine Pepper, 90, St. Joseph, passed Dec. 12, 2022. Funeral 10 a.m. Dec. 16 Rupp Funeral Home, Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Deloris M. Shaw
ROCK PORT, Mo. Deloris M. Shaw, 84, Rock Port, passed Dec. 11, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. Dec. 15, First Christian Church, Rock Port. Open visitation 9 a.m., Dec. 14, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Family visitation 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, prior to service. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
