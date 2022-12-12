Late Notices, Dec. 12, 2022 Dec 12, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesGlenna R. KnappKANSAS CITY, Mo. Glenna R. Knapp, 75, passed away on Dec. 9, 2022, at St. Lukes Hospice House.Funeral service: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the family will receive friends prior to the service from 6 to 7 p.m.Interment: Leavenworth National Cemetery, at a later date.More information at: www.heatonbowmansmith.com.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Glenna R. Knapp Interment Kansas City Leavenworth Cemetery Notice St. Lukes Hospice House × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Dec. 12, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 10, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 09, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesKrampusnacht celebration to be held DowntownWoman hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Belt HighwaySJSD race draws two hopefuls for two seats so farPianist, guitarist to put on classical Christmas show this weekendMWSU announces new football coachCity loses money from facility contractsNorthwest Missouri State orders dorm demolitionLaw enforcement grants wishes at Holiday with a HeroLack of follow-up with online police reports creates frustrationMissouri Amendment 3 takes effect Thursday but confusion abounds for marijuana use
