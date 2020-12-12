Late Notices
Roger S. Anderson
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Roger S. Anderson, Sr., 75, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Graveside services: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, 1 p.m., Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe. For more information,www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Clematis Duke
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa Clematis Duke, 105 of Windsor Heights, Iowa, formerly of St. Joseph, died Dec. 8, 2020. Services are being handled by Westover Funeral Home, Des Moines, Iowa.
Terry M. Grinlinton
Terry Michael Grinlinton, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lyndal L. Pulliam
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Lyndal Lorraine Pulliam, 80, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Graveside services: Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, 1 p.m., Stucker Cemetery, Laredo. For more information, www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Dan Thomas
BETHANY, Mo. Dan LeRoyce Thomas, 52, of Bethany, Missouri, died Dec. 9, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Kirkley Chapel Church, Ridgeway, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Inurnment in Kirkley Chapel Cemetery will be held at a later date. www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.