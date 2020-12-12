Late Notices

Roger S. Anderson

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Roger S. Anderson, Sr., 75, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Graveside services: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, 1 p.m., Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe. For more information,www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Clematis Duke

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa Clematis Duke, 105 of Windsor Heights, Iowa, formerly of St. Joseph, died Dec. 8, 2020. Services are being handled by Westover Funeral Home, Des Moines, Iowa.

Terry M. Grinlinton

Terry Michael Grinlinton, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Lyndal L. Pulliam

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Lyndal Lorraine Pulliam, 80, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Graveside services: Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, 1 p.m., Stucker Cemetery, Laredo. For more information, www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Dan Thomas

BETHANY, Mo. Dan LeRoyce Thomas, 52, of Bethany, Missouri, died Dec. 9, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Kirkley Chapel Church, Ridgeway, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Inurnment in Kirkley Chapel Cemetery will be held at a later date. www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.