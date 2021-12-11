Late Notices

Sharon (Cox) Anderson

WESTON, Mo. Sharon (Cox) Anderson, 82, of Weston, Missouri, passed away Dec. 10, 2021. Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at Union Cemetery, Faucett, Missouri. Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Vauncille M. Barrett

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Vauncille Margaret Pooch Barrett, 90, passed away Dec. 9, 2021. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

Elizabeth A. Bryan

PARKVILLE, Mo. Elizabeth Ann Bryan 81, of Parkville, Missouri, formerly of Platte City, Missouri, passed away Dec. 9, 2021. Funeral 2 p.m. Dec. 13, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton

Burial: Dearborn Cemetery.

Paul Claypool

HAMILTON, Mo. Paul Claypool, 94, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away Dec. 9, 2021. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com

Al Eltzholtz

ROCK PORT, Mo. Al Eltzholtz, 79, Rock Port, passed away Dec. 8, 2021. Funeral 11 a.m. Dec. 13, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation: 10 a.m. Dec. 13, and will continue throughout the day following funeral service. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Delia T. McNulty

HIAWATHA, Kan. Delia T. Dee McNulty, 85, of Hiawatha, died Dec. 10, 2021, at Amberwell Hiawatha. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

Kathy B. Tracy

Kathy Beth (Russell) Tracy, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 8, 2021. Farewell Services 1 p.m. Friday, Grace Calvary Chapel. Public Livestream available through the church. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

