Late Notices
Sharon (Cox) Anderson
WESTON, Mo. Sharon (Cox) Anderson, 82, of Weston, Missouri, passed away Dec. 10, 2021. Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at Union Cemetery, Faucett, Missouri. Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
Vauncille M. Barrett
FAIRVIEW, Kan. Vauncille Margaret Pooch Barrett, 90, passed away Dec. 9, 2021. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Elizabeth A. Bryan
PARKVILLE, Mo. Elizabeth Ann Bryan 81, of Parkville, Missouri, formerly of Platte City, Missouri, passed away Dec. 9, 2021. Funeral 2 p.m. Dec. 13, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton
Burial: Dearborn Cemetery.
Paul Claypool
HAMILTON, Mo. Paul Claypool, 94, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away Dec. 9, 2021. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Al Eltzholtz
ROCK PORT, Mo. Al Eltzholtz, 79, Rock Port, passed away Dec. 8, 2021. Funeral 11 a.m. Dec. 13, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation: 10 a.m. Dec. 13, and will continue throughout the day following funeral service. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Delia T. McNulty
HIAWATHA, Kan. Delia T. Dee McNulty, 85, of Hiawatha, died Dec. 10, 2021, at Amberwell Hiawatha. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Kathy B. Tracy
Kathy Beth (Russell) Tracy, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 8, 2021. Farewell Services 1 p.m. Friday, Grace Calvary Chapel. Public Livestream available through the church. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
