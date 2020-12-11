Late Notices
Pauline O. Baldwin
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Pauline Olive Baldwin, 104, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Graveside service: Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, 1:30 p.m., Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Kenneth C. Bauman
SABETHA, Kan. Kenneth C. Bauman, 90, of Sabetha, formerly of Topeka, Died Dec. 4, 2020. No services are being planned. Chapel Oaks Funeral Home,
Opal May Burgess
Opal May Burgess 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday Dec. 10, 2020; Graveside inurnment services 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mt. Auburn Cemetery. arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.
Bryton D. Bonhon
Bryton D Bohon 27, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020; Celebration of life 5-7 pm Thursday, Rupp Funeral Home, Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.
Terry M. Grinlinton
Terry M. Grinlinton, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Charles Joyce
EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Charles Carlyle Joyce, 47, Eagleville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Charles has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. The family will hold a Memorial Service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Kirkley Chapel Church, Ridgeway, Missouri. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Doris E. Massing
Doris E. Massing, 95 of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Arrangements made under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Keith H. Nemyer
FAIRFAX, Mo. Keith H. Nemyer, 71, Fairfax, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. All memorial services scheduled for 2021. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com
