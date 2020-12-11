Late Notices

Pauline O. Baldwin

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Pauline Olive Baldwin, 104, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Graveside service: Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, 1:30 p.m., Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Kenneth C. Bauman

SABETHA, Kan. Kenneth C. Bauman, 90, of Sabetha, formerly of Topeka, Died Dec. 4, 2020. No services are being planned. Chapel Oaks Funeral Home,

Opal May Burgess

Opal May Burgess 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday Dec. 10, 2020; Graveside inurnment services 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mt. Auburn Cemetery. arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

Bryton D. Bonhon

Bryton D Bohon 27, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020; Celebration of life 5-7 pm Thursday, Rupp Funeral Home, Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

Terry M. Grinlinton

Terry M. Grinlinton, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Charles Joyce

EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Charles Carlyle Joyce, 47, Eagleville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Charles has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. The family will hold a Memorial Service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Kirkley Chapel Church, Ridgeway, Missouri. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Doris E. Massing

Doris E. Massing, 95 of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Arrangements made under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Keith H. Nemyer

FAIRFAX, Mo. Keith H. Nemyer, 71, Fairfax, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. All memorial services scheduled for 2021. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.