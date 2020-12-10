Late Notices

Carol L. McEntire

Carol Lynn McEntire, 53, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

Ronnie Henry

PLATTSBURG, Mo. Ronnie Henry, 63, of Plattsburg, Missouri, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Arrangements pending at the Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg.

Merlene F. Hosier

BRAYMER, Mo. Merlene Faye Hosier, 74, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Graveside services: Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, 10 a.m., Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer. For more information, www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

Harrison Raymo

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Harrison Raymo, 82, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Private family graveside: Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, 11 a.m., Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe. For more information, www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Joy E. Toombs

Joy E. Toombs, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Interment will be Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Ford City Cemetery, Ford City, Missouri.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.