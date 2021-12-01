Late Notices

Roberta A. Batchelder

GOWER, Mo. Roberta A. Batchelder, 81, of Gower, Missouri, passed away, Nov. 29, 2021. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Deborah Gail Bennett

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Deborah Gail Bennett, 65, passed away Nov. 25, 2021. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with cremation following. Online condolences: Turner Family Funeral Home

Judy K. Davis

Judy K. Davis, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 28, 2021. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

John B. Goode

WATHENA, Kan. - John B. Goode, 66, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Nov. 28, 2021. Mr. Good has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Monday, Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Richard C. Myers

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Richard C. Myers, 86, passed away Nov. 29, 2021. Funeral service: Dec. 3, 11 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Mary F. Russell

Mary F. Russell, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 30, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

