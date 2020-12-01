Late Notices

Mary Atkins

VIBURNU, Mo. Mary E. (Pittman) Atkins, 86, Viburnum, Missouri, passed away at r 29, 2020. Services are pending at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, Missouri.

Harold D. Bauer

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Harold Dean PeeWee Bauer, 84, of Fairview, died Nov. 26, 2020. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information

Earl S. Carver

HIAWATHA, Kan. Earl S. Carver, 93, of Hiawatha, died Nov. 27, 2020, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.

Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information

Dale D. DeVaul, Jr.

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Dale Dean DeVaul, Jr., 78, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Graveside services: Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, 1 p.m., Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri. For more information www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Scharlene Drummond

MARYVILLE, Mo. Scharlene Drummond, 92, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Private Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at High Prairie Cemetery in Elmo, Missouri under the care of Price Funeral Home. Www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com

Kenneth Gilbert

Kenneth Gilbert, 71, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.

Mary L. McBee

BRAYMER, Mo. - Mary Layola McBee, 83, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Graveside services: Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, 10:30 a.m., Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

Gina Nothhouse

Gina Nothhouse, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Harry S. Taylor

KEARNEY, Mo. Harry S. Taylor, 74, of Kearney, Missouri, formerly of Edgerton, Missouri and Platte County, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

William Yacks

ALBANY, Mo. - William Bill Yacks, 73, Albany, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.Natural Farewell Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.