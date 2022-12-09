Late Notices, Dec. 09, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesCharles W. BeckFAIRFAX, Mo. Charles W. Chuck Beck, 85, Fairfax, passed Dec. 8, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Dec. 12 Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Open visitation: noon Dec. 11, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Family visitation 6 to 7 p.m. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.comDonald ZahndSAVANNAH, Mo. Donald Zahnd, 62, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Dec. 8, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Missouri Crematory Donald Zahnd Charles W. Savannah Chuck Beck × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Dec. 09, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 08, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 07, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesWoman hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Belt HighwayKCI looking for volunteers to test new terminalKrampusnacht celebration to be held DowntownSJSD race draws two hopefuls for two seats so farMWSU announces new football coachCity loses money from facility contractsAfter 89 years, a man lynched in St. Joseph gets a headstoneEast Buchanan wins second-consecutive Class 1 state title Saturday afternoonHigh rate of illnesses pushing ER to overflowMan reassured as Respect for Marriage Act heads to the U.S. House
