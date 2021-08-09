Late Notices

Carlene Crawford

MCFALLL, Mo. Carlene Crawford, 89, of McFall, passed away Aug. 6, 2021, in Stanberry, Mo.Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, Missouri.

Marta Dawson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Marta Dawson 45 of Kansas City, passed away Aug. 6, 2021.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Philip King

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Philip King 58, of Kansas City, passed away Saturday Aug. 7, 2021.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Charles A. Roberts

AGENCY, Mo. Charles Allen Roberts, 80, of Agency, passed away Aug. 6, 2021.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home

Donald E. Weir

HIAWATHA, Kan. Donald E. Weir, 72, of Hiawatha, passed away with his family by his side, at a Topeka, Kansas hospital.

