Late Notices
Carlene Crawford
MCFALLL, Mo. Carlene Crawford, 89, of McFall, passed away Aug. 6, 2021, in Stanberry, Mo.Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, Missouri.
More information at; www.robersonpolleychapel.com
Marta Dawson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Marta Dawson 45 of Kansas City, passed away Aug. 6, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Philip King
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Philip King 58, of Kansas City, passed away Saturday Aug. 7, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Charles A. Roberts
AGENCY, Mo. Charles Allen Roberts, 80, of Agency, passed away Aug. 6, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home
Donald E. Weir
HIAWATHA, Kan. Donald E. Weir, 72, of Hiawatha, passed away with his family by his side, at a Topeka, Kansas hospital.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfueralhome.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
