Late Notices
Diane R. Gibson
New Hampton, Mo. Diane Renea Gibson, 68, New Hampton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.
Burial will follow in Foster Cemetery, New Hampton.
Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.
More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Leslie Hubbard
EDGERTON, Mo. Leslie Hubbard, 65, of Edgerton, passed away Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Smithville, Missouri, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial: Paradise Cemetery, Paradise, Missouri.
Martha V. Lee
PLATTSBURG, Mo. Martha V. Lee, 72, of Plattsburg, died Saturday Aug. 8, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.
Arrangements: pending, at the Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg.
Charles Dub Teetor
Charles Dub Teetor, 67, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.