Late Notices

Diane R. Gibson

New Hampton, Mo. Diane Renea Gibson, 68, New Hampton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Burial will follow in Foster Cemetery, New Hampton.

Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Leslie Hubbard

EDGERTON, Mo. Leslie Hubbard, 65, of Edgerton, passed away Aug. 6, 2020.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Smithville, Missouri, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial: Paradise Cemetery, Paradise, Missouri.

Martha V. Lee

PLATTSBURG, Mo. Martha V. Lee, 72, of Plattsburg, died Saturday Aug. 8, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.

Arrangements: pending, at the Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg.

Charles Dub Teetor

Charles Dub Teetor, 67, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.