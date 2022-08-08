Late Notices, Aug 8, 2022 Aug 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesJames HornJames Horn, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 6, 2022.Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags James Horn Notice Funeral Home Arrangement Christianity Pass Away News-press × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Aug 8, 2022 Late Notices, Aug 6, 2022 Late Notices, Aug 5, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesFriend of deceased man to pay tribute through balloon releaseCrumbl Cookies coming to St. JosephMan hospitalized after losing control of vehicle on the BeltFirehouse 11 turned into a homeSavannah man arrested in daylong standoff with SJPDAll charges dropped against former SJPD officerTwo St. Joseph residents killed in Friday accidentHearings set for man charged in Sunday standoff'You can just enjoy': Free fitness classes uplifting communityFamily's dismissal of career no longer a joke
