Late Notices
Mary K. Kathy Ernzen
Mary K. Kathy Ernzen, 58, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
George R. Smith
George R. Smith, 79, of St. Joseph, died on Aug. 6, 2020.
Private Service and cremation was held, due to the ongoing pandemic.
A Celebration of Life is planned for the future.
More information at: www.meierhoffer.com.
Jerry D. Young
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Jerry Dean Young, age 78, passed away Aug. 4, 2020. Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville.
Burial: Amity Cemetery.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.
Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.