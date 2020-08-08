Late Notices

Mary K. Kathy Ernzen

Mary K. Kathy Ernzen, 58, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

George R. Smith

George R. Smith, 79, of St. Joseph, died on Aug. 6, 2020.

Private Service and cremation was held, due to the ongoing pandemic.

A Celebration of Life is planned for the future.

More information at: www.meierhoffer.com.

Jerry D. Young

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Jerry Dean Young, age 78, passed away Aug. 4, 2020. Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville.

Burial: Amity Cemetery.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.

Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com.

