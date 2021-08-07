Late Notices
Barbara A. Graves
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Barbara A. Graves, 73, passed away Aug. 3, 2021.
Graveside service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, Plainview Cemetery, Chula, Missouri.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Joyce A. Richardson
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. Joyce Anderson Richardson, 75 of North Kansas City, passed away on Aug. 3, 2021.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Aug. 10, 2021, at College Springs Presbyterian Church.
Visitation: 1 hour prior.
Burial: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Elmwood Cemetery in Coin, Iowa, following the luncheon in the church basement.
More information at: www.walkermerrickwolfe.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.