Late Notices

Billy M. Dinsmore

MT. MORIAH, Mo. Billy Marvin Dinsmore, 87, Mt. Moriah, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Mary A. Morton

HIRAM, Ga. Mary Ann Morton, 86, formerly of Cameron, passed away August 4, 2020 in Georgia.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Visitation: one hour prior to the service, 10 to 11 a.m.

Burial: Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

More information at: www.polandthompson.com

Bonita Bonnie B.

Patterson

OREGON, Mo. Bonita Bonnie Bailey Patterson, 90, of Oregon, passed away August 6, 2020 at a St. Joseph hospital.

Services: 3 p.m. Monday, Oregon United Methodist Church.

Family will greet friends beginning at 1:30 at the church.

Services: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Arthur E. Stufflebean

Arthur E. Stufflebean, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Services: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

More information at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.