Late Notices, Aug 6, 2022

Bernard A. Meyer

Bernard A. Meyer, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

Rosary will be recited 4 p.m. with visitation following until 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
