Late Notices

Steven E. Hamilton

Steven E. Hamilton, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Rudolph K. Jenkins, Jr.

Rudolph K. "Rudy" Jenkins, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at a local health care facility.

A Celebration of Life with Full Military Honors will be held at a later date.

Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Lavena C. Lowrey

Pattonsburg, Mo. Lavena C. Lowrey, 96, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Graveside Services and Burial: 1:30 p.m. Monday, August 10 in Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens, Pattonsburg, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. Masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Claude Seek

Claude Seek, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. More information at simplifyfunerals.com.

