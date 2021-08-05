Late Notices
Shirley Barnes
HAMILTON, Mo. Shirley Barnes, 78, Hamilton, passed on Aug. 2, 2021, in Lathrop, Missouri. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m., Aug. 9, 2021, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Visitation: 12:30 to 2 p.m., just prior to the service, at the funeral home on Monday.Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.More information at: www.bramfuneralservices.com.
Ronald Bradley
TARKIO, Mo. Ronald Bub Bradley, 62, Tarkio, passed away Aug. 3, 2021, at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care. Graveside Service and Inurnment: 10:30 a.m., Aug. 9, 2021, Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri. There is no visitation. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com.
Flossie M. Dunlap
Flossie Margaret Dunlap, 101, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 3, 2021. Farewell Services 10 a.m., Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ralph D. Gayler
ROCK PORT, Mo. Ralph Dean Gayler, 99, Rock Port, passed away Aug. 3, 2021, Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port. All memorial services are pending. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com.
Bonnie L. McMurry
Bonnie Lou McMurry, 89, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 3, 2021. Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Toby William Schuh
LAKE VIKING, Mo. - Toby William Schuh, age 71, has passed away. Funeral services will be noon Aug. 7, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Maysville with burial following at Oak Lawn Cemetery of Maysville. Visitation: one hour prior to funeral service at the church. More information at: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
