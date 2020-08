Late Notices

Carolyn Rogers

TRIMBLE, Mo. Carolyn Rogers, 78, of Trimble, Missouri, passed away, Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Smithville with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial: Terrace Park Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.