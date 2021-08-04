Late Notices
Gary L. Ellis
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Gary Lyle Ellis, 81, passed away Aug. 3, 2021.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Paul W. Gibson
Paul Wayne Gibson, 60, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 3, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home.
Dale A. Graham
ROACH, Mo. Dale Ann Graham, 62, of Roach, passed away Aug. 2, 2021, at SSM Health St. Marys Hospital in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin, Missouri.
Norman G. Larason
GALLATIN, Mo. Norman G. Larason, 82, of Gallatin, passed away Aug. 1, 2021, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, in Gallatin.
John E. Peery
BRIMSON, Mo. John "Johnny" Edward Peery, 51 of Brimson, passed away Aug. 1, 2021, at his home
Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin, Missouri.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
