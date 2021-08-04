Late Notices

Gary L. Ellis

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Gary Lyle Ellis, 81, passed away Aug. 3, 2021.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Paul W. Gibson

Paul Wayne Gibson, 60, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 3, 2021.

Arrangements: pending, under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home.

Dale A. Graham

ROACH, Mo. Dale Ann Graham, 62, of Roach, passed away Aug. 2, 2021, at SSM Health St. Marys Hospital in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin, Missouri.

Norman G. Larason

GALLATIN, Mo. Norman G. Larason, 82, of Gallatin, passed away Aug. 1, 2021, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, in Gallatin.

John E. Peery

BRIMSON, Mo. John "Johnny" Edward Peery, 51 of Brimson, passed away Aug. 1, 2021, at his home

Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin, Missouri.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

