Late Notices

William A. Lewis

William A. Bill Lewis, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Joseph A. McBee

Braymer, Mo. Joseph Austin McBee, 65, died Friday, July 31, 2020.

Services: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 1:30 p.m., Braymer Methodist Church.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

Audrey Jolene Reynolds

Audrey Jolene Reynolds, 78, died Sunday morning, August 2, 2020, At Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha.

Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

For obituary/service information

Patricia A. Rosenberger

Highland, Ks. Patricia Ann (Idol) Rosenberger, 85, of Highland,

Died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information

Mary T. Scheetz

Mary T. Scheetz, 88, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home in Kansas City.

Rosary: 9 a.m. Saturday Aug. 8, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where the family will receive friends following the rosary until 10 a.m.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10: a.m. also at the church.

Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Kenneth S. Smither

PLATTE CITY, Mo. Kenneth Shane Smither, 48, of Platte City, Missouri, passed away, Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Private family Inurnment will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Weston, Missouri.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.

Tommy A. Stambrock

BETHANY, Mo. Tommy A. Stamback, 79, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.

Memorial Services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in Highland Park Cemetery, Pittsburg, Kansas, where the family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the cemetery under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, Pittsburg. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

George W. Vincent

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. George Willard Vincent, 88, died Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Graveside Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Fairview Cemetery, Kearney, Missouri.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfueneralhomes.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.