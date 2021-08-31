ST. JOSEPH DEATHS
Maria L. DaCosta
Gregory D. Edwards
Robert A. Lawrence
Nina Miller
Barry O. Paxton
Linda M. Shouse
AREA DEATHS
Earl T. Christensen
Lees Summit, Mo.
Cara Ferrier
Easton, Mo.
Elizabeth Lewis
Kansas City, Mo.
AREA DEATHS CONT.
Charles E. Paden
Stewartsville, Mo.
Frederick M. Schultz
Gravois Mills, Mo.
Joyce A. Simpson
Akron, Ohio
Late Notice
Mickey Admire
Mickey Admire, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 30, 2021. Obituary and online guestbook at www.meierhoffer.com.
Laura Caraway
GALLATIN, Mo. Laura "Charlene" Caraway, 84, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Aug. 28, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.
Kevin L. Moss
HAMILTON, Mo. Kevin Leon Moss, 57, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away Aug. 27, 2021. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Dr. Terry L. Ross
HAMILTON, Mo. Dr. Terry (Doc) Lee Ross, 83, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away Aug. 28, 2021. Celebration of Life Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sept. 4 at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Online obituary/memorials at www.bramfuneralservices.com
William J. Schellhorn
William J. Schellhorn, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 29, 2021. Farewell Services 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Obituary and online guestbook at meierhoffer.com.
Greg Sipple
GALLATIN, Mo. Greg Sipple, 57, Gallatin, Missouri, formerly of Hamilton, passed away Aug. 28, 2021. Visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Funeral: 2 p.m., Sept. 2, at the funeral home. Cremation to follow the service. Online obituary/memorials at www.bramfuneralservices.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
