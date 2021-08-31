ST. JOSEPH DEATHS

Maria L. DaCosta

Gregory D. Edwards

Robert A. Lawrence

Nina Miller

Barry O. Paxton

Linda M. Shouse

AREA DEATHS

Earl T. Christensen

Lees Summit, Mo.

Cara Ferrier

Easton, Mo.

Elizabeth Lewis

Kansas City, Mo.

AREA DEATHS CONT.

Charles E. Paden

Stewartsville, Mo.

Frederick M. Schultz

Gravois Mills, Mo.

Joyce A. Simpson

Akron, Ohio

Late Notice

Mickey Admire

Mickey Admire, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 30, 2021. Obituary and online guestbook at www.meierhoffer.com.

Laura Caraway

GALLATIN, Mo. Laura "Charlene" Caraway, 84, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Aug. 28, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.

Kevin L. Moss

HAMILTON, Mo. Kevin Leon Moss, 57, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away Aug. 27, 2021. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com

Dr. Terry L. Ross

HAMILTON, Mo. Dr. Terry (Doc) Lee Ross, 83, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away Aug. 28, 2021. Celebration of Life Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sept. 4 at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Online obituary/memorials at www.bramfuneralservices.com

William J. Schellhorn

William J. Schellhorn, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 29, 2021. Farewell Services 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Obituary and online guestbook at meierhoffer.com.

Greg Sipple

GALLATIN, Mo. Greg Sipple, 57, Gallatin, Missouri, formerly of Hamilton, passed away Aug. 28, 2021. Visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Funeral: 2 p.m., Sept. 2, at the funeral home. Cremation to follow the service. Online obituary/memorials at www.bramfuneralservices.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

