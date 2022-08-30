Marcia Christopher, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 28, 2022; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Jessie Jackson
Jessie Jackson, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 29, 2022; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Margaret King
Margaret King, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Timothy Sarver
Timothy Sarver, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 29, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
JoAnn Mace
JoAnn Mace, 77, of St Joseph, passed away Aug. 27, 2022. She has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Service 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com
Eunice B. Shoemaker
EASTON, Mo. Eunice Barbara Shoemaker, 78 of Easton, Missouri, died Aug. 28, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Parker R. Whitacre
CAMERON, Mo. Parker Robert Whitacre, 32, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Aug. 27, 2022. Services are pending. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Jeremy Mattice
Jeremy Mattice, 49, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 29, 2022; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
James L. McNemee
James Lee McNemee 40, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 28, 2022; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Vernon L. McWilliams
CAMERON, Mo. Vernon L. McWilliams, 61, Cameron, Missouri, passed Aug. 26. A Celebration of Life is pending. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
