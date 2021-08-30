ST. JOSEPH DEATHS
Mary J. Fields
Roy E. Gregory
Kimi N. Nadolski
Gary W. Patton
AREA DEATHS
Francil O. Davis
Oro Valley, Ariz.
Connie E. Jennings
Bethany, Mo.
Late Notice
Charles E. Paden
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Charles E. Paden, 84, passed away on Aug. 27,2021, at his home in Stewartsville.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Sept. 1,2021, at the Turner Family Funeral Home, in Stewartsville.
Interment with full military honors will follow, at the Stewartsville Cemetery.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 31, 2021. at Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville.
More information at: turnerfamilyfuneral.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
