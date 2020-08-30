Late Notices

Joyce N. Hyatt

WEATHERBY, Mo. Joyce N. (McFee) Hyatt, 79, of Weatherby, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Cameron, Missouri.

Funeral Service: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Missouri,

Christian Burial: will follow at the Hopewell Cemetery in rural Weatherby.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, on Monday Aug. 31, 2020.

More information at: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Bradley A. Lundy

Maysville, Mo. Bradley A. Lundy, of Maysville, passed away Aug. 26, 2020.

Cremation: under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville.

Memorial Services will be at a later date.

More information at: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com.

Laura Mitchell

GOWER, Mo. Laura Mitchell, 50, of Gower, passed away, Aug. 25, 2020.

Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Burial: Ford City Cemetery, Ford City, Missouri.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.