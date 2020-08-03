Late Notices

Paul H. Eggleston

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Paul Henry Eggleston, 88, passed away: Aug. 1, 2020.

Graveside Funeral Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Fairport Cemetery.

No Visitation is scheduled.

Services: under direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville.

More information at: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com.

Lucretia M. Hawley

HAMILTON, Mo. Lucretia M. Hawley, 87, Hamilton, passed away on Aug. 2, 2020, at the Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home, Hamilton.

Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

A Memorial Service is pending for a later date.

More information at: www.bramfuneralservices.com.

Mary T. Scheetz

Mary T. Scheetz, 88, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home in Kansas City.

Rosary: 9 a.m. Saturday Aug. 8, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where the family will receive friends following the Rosary until 10 a.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.