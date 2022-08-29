Late Notices, Aug 29, 2022 Aug 29, 2022 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesDebra S. BaskinsTROY, Kan. Debra S Baskins, 66, of Troy, passed away Aug. 27, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.Visitation: 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, at the North Church of God.Mrs. Baskins will be cremated, following services.Garold W. FustonGarold W. Fuston, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 27, 2022.Arrangements: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Emily HarrisEmily Harris, 50, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 27, 2022, at her home.Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Aug 29, 2022 Late Notices, Aug 27, 2022 Late Notices, Aug 26, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesOne dies in Downtown crash on SundayNew information on students taken into custody after fight at LafayetteTesting Ground: Coca-Cola DreamworldFriends, family pay tribute to local artistNew buyer for Livestock Exchange fails to emerge in latest tax saleBeagle rescued from breeding facility finds home in SavannahEarly-morning accident results in driver's deathOne in custody after deadly Fayette shootingOne hospitalized with minor injuries in three-vehicle crashCommunity warned of new drug aimed at young people
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.