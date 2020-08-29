Late Notices
Dennis Leonard
CLARKSDALE, Mo. Dennis Leonard, 72, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away on Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at his home.
Due to his request no service is planned.
Leonard has been cremated under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, Mo.
James B. Williams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. James B. Williams, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, died peacefully at St. Lukes Hospice House on Aug. 27, 2020.
Per his request his body was donated to science and there will be no service of any kind following his cremation.
ST. JOSEPH DEATHS
Marilyn A. Jones
AREA DEATHS
John Burr
Osborn, Mo.
Carrol Green
Clarinda, Iowa
Dr. Daren B. Nigus
Topeka, Kan.
AREA DEATHS CONT.
Donna L. Owen
Lawson, Mo.
Cathy Raymond
Newpoint, Mo.
Nancy L. Townsend
Maryville, Mo.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.