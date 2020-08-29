Late Notices

Dennis Leonard

CLARKSDALE, Mo. Dennis Leonard, 72, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away on Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at his home.

Due to his request no service is planned.

Leonard has been cremated under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, Mo.

Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

James B. Williams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. James B. Williams, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, died peacefully at St. Lukes Hospice House on Aug. 27, 2020.

Per his request his body was donated to science and there will be no service of any kind following his cremation.

ST. JOSEPH DEATHS

Marilyn A. Jones

AREA DEATHS

John Burr

Osborn, Mo.

Carrol Green

Clarinda, Iowa

Dr. Daren B. Nigus

Topeka, Kan.

AREA DEATHS CONT.

Donna L. Owen

Lawson, Mo.

Cathy Raymond

Newpoint, Mo.

Nancy L. Townsend

Maryville, Mo.

