Late Notices
Maria L. Da Costa
Maria L. Da Costa, 55, St. Joseph, died Aug. 27, 2021. Funeral arrangements are pending Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.
John Eacret
COFFEY, Mo. John Nelson Eacret, 73, Coffey, Missouri, passed away Aug. 24, 2021. John has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. The family will hold memorial services at a later date. Online condolences www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Mary J. Fields
Mary Jane Fields, 93, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 26, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Roy E. Gregory
Roy Eugene Gregory 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 26, 2021. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by the Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Interment with Full Military Honors; Memorial Park Cemetery.
Robert A. Lawrence
Robert A. Bob Lawrence, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 26, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Kimi Nadolski
Kimi Nadolski, 56, of St. Joseph, died Aug. 27, 2021. Private services will be held. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
