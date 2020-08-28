Late Notices
Theresa Barber
Smithville, Mo. Theresa Baber, 65, of Smithville, passed away Aug. 26, 2020.
Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville; Graveside Services: 3:30 p.m. at Ridgely Cemetery Sunday, August 30th.
Juanita M. Jones
Chillicothe, MO. Juanita Mae Jones, 83, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Family service: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, 11 a.m., Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Leo Frank Kruse
SABETHA, Kan. Leo Frank Kruse, 97, of Sabetha, died Aug. 26, 2020, at Sabetha Hospital.
Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information.