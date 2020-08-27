Late Notices

Patrick C. Culver

Patrick C. Culver, 56, St. Joseph, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

William J. Forrester

Cameron, Mo. William J. Bill Forrester, 94, of Cameron, passed away Aug. 23, 2020.

Services: 11 a.m., Saturday Aug. 29, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Burial with full military honors: Locust Hill Cemetery, Novelty, Missouri.

Arrangements: under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

More information at: www.polandthompson.com

Max L. Johnson

Max Leroy Johnson, 83, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Larry Tracy officiating.

The family will receive friends: 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Interment: Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.

More information at: www.ruppfuneral.com

Donna L. Owen

LAWSON, Mo. Donna Lee Owen, age 67, passed away Aug. 25, 2020.

Graveside Funeral Services : 10:43 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Lawson Cemetery, with visitation one hour prior to funeral services at the cemetery.

More information at: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Kathie E. Rhoades

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Kathie Elaine (Oertwig) Rhoades, 66, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Services: Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, 1 p.m. Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.