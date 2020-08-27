Late Notices
Patrick C. Culver
Patrick C. Culver, 56, St. Joseph, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
William J. Forrester
Cameron, Mo. William J. Bill Forrester, 94, of Cameron, passed away Aug. 23, 2020.
Services: 11 a.m., Saturday Aug. 29, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel.
Burial with full military honors: Locust Hill Cemetery, Novelty, Missouri.
Arrangements: under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
More information at: www.polandthompson.com
Max L. Johnson
Max Leroy Johnson, 83, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Larry Tracy officiating.
The family will receive friends: 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Interment: Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.
More information at: www.ruppfuneral.com
Donna L. Owen
LAWSON, Mo. Donna Lee Owen, age 67, passed away Aug. 25, 2020.
Graveside Funeral Services : 10:43 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Lawson Cemetery, with visitation one hour prior to funeral services at the cemetery.
More information at: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Kathie E. Rhoades
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Kathie Elaine (Oertwig) Rhoades, 66, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Services: Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, 1 p.m. Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.