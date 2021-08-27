Late Notices

Marvin L. Beers

Marvin L. "Curly" Beers, 95, of St. Joseph passed away Aug. 25, 2021. Visitation 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 29 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services noon Aug. 30 at Ashland United Methodist Church. Interment with Military Honors following at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Nancy A.

Holman-Smiley

PRINCETON, Mo. Nancy Ann Holman-Smiley died on Aug. 23, 2021. Funeral services 11 a.m. Aug. 30 at the Princeton United Methodist church in Princeton, Missouri, under the direction of the Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton. Burial will follow in Princeton Cemetery, Princeton. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Marcene E. Shipers

PATTONSBURG, Mo. Marcene Elaine Shipers, 70, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Aug. 21, 2021. Marcene has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Billy Leon Vaughn

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Billy Leon Vaughn, 98 passed away Aug. 25, 2021. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Aug. 30 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, Missouri with full Military Honors and burial following at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

