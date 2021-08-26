Late Notices
Twila J. Derr
OREGON, Mo. Twila J. Derr, 88, passed away Aug. 25, 2021. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oregon United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. A complete obituary will appear in Fridays paper. Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon is in charge of arrangements
William R. Herzog
William Randal Randy Herzog, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 24, 2021. Farewell Services 10 a.m. Aug. 28, St. Paul Lutheran Church. The family will gather with friends 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 27, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Obituary and online guestbook at meierhoffer.com.
Theresa A. Moore
LEES SUMMIT, Mo. Theresa Ann Moore, 84, Lees Summit, Missouri, passed away Aug. 23, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the St. Peters Catholic Church, Stanberry, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry. Visitation 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. The family requests that masks be worn for the visitation and services. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
Nancy L. Reents
Nancy Lee (Wallace) Reents 80, of St. Joseph passed away Aug. 24, 2021. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday at Grace Calvary Chapel (formerly Grace Evangelical Church) followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.. Interment; Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Linda Shouse
Linda Shouse, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 23, 2021. Services will be Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. until time of service.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
