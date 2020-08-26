Late Notices
Larry Agee
Larry Agee, 83, passed away August 21, 2020 at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Missouri. Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment: Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri.
Max L. Johnson
Max Leroy Johnson, 83, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care. Funeral services: 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Larry Tracy officiating. The family will receive friends: 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Interment: Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
Paul R. Ohrt
WESTBORO, Mo. Paul Richard Ohrt, 85, Westboro, Missouri, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, Bryan Medical Center, Lincoln, Nebraska.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, St. Johns Lutheran Church, Westboro.
Open visitation begins Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri, where the family will receive friends from 6- to 7 p.m.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Kathie E. Rhoades
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Kathie Elaine (Oertwig) Rhoades, 66, died Monday, August 24, 2020.
Services: Saturday, August 29, 2020, 1 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Vernon F. Rhoades
FAIRFAX, Mo. Vernon F. Rhoades, 72, Fairfax, Missouri, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, Community Hospital- Fairfax, Fairfax.
Graveside Service and Interment: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax.
Open visitation begins 9 a.m.., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel. There is no scheduled family visitation.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri.
ST. JOSEPH DEATHS
Janelle Aldrich
H. George Almanza
Betty Lou Bratcher
Karen S. Foster
Emil D. Lee
Loyd R. Simpson
AREA DEATHS
Rodney Goodpasture
Stanberry, Mo.
AREA DEATHS CONT.
Richard E. Greeley
Maryville, Mo.
Donald C. Hull
Cameron, Mo.
Dale A. King
Maryville, Mo.
Wilma Owen
Cameron, Mo.
William H. Walker
Parnell, Mo.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.