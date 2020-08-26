Late Notices

Larry Agee

Larry Agee, 83, passed away August 21, 2020 at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Missouri. Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment: Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri.

Max L. Johnson

Max Leroy Johnson, 83, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care. Funeral services: 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Larry Tracy officiating. The family will receive friends: 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Interment: Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Paul R. Ohrt

WESTBORO, Mo. Paul Richard Ohrt, 85, Westboro, Missouri, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, Bryan Medical Center, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, St. Johns Lutheran Church, Westboro.

Open visitation begins Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri, where the family will receive friends from 6- to 7 p.m.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Kathie E. Rhoades

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Kathie Elaine (Oertwig) Rhoades, 66, died Monday, August 24, 2020.

Services: Saturday, August 29, 2020, 1 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Vernon F. Rhoades

FAIRFAX, Mo. Vernon F. Rhoades, 72, Fairfax, Missouri, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, Community Hospital- Fairfax, Fairfax.

Graveside Service and Interment: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax.

Open visitation begins 9 a.m.., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel. There is no scheduled family visitation.

Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri.

ST. JOSEPH DEATHS

Janelle Aldrich

H. George Almanza

Betty Lou Bratcher

Karen S. Foster

Emil D. Lee

Loyd R. Simpson

AREA DEATHS

Rodney Goodpasture

Stanberry, Mo.

AREA DEATHS CONT.

Richard E. Greeley

Maryville, Mo.

Donald C. Hull

Cameron, Mo.

Dale A. King

Maryville, Mo.

Wilma Owen

Cameron, Mo.

William H. Walker

Parnell, Mo.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.