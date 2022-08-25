Late Notices, Aug 25, 2022 Aug 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesJames KissickWARSAW, Mo. James Kissick, 77, of Warsaw, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 24, 2022. Arrangements are pending under direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.Deloris RippleHIAWATHA, Kan. Deloris (Parker) Hathhorn Ripple, 89, of Hiawatha, formerly of Highland, passed away Aug. 22, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Missouri Deloris Kan. St. Joseph James Kissick Warsaw Pass Away × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Aug 25, 2022 Late Notices, Aug 23, 2022 Late Notices, Aug 22, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesNew information on students taken into custody after fight at LafayetteBeagle rescued from breeding facility finds home in SavannahSheriff's office searching for missing Agency womanWoman hospitalized after Thursday afternoon crashCity to pursue sales tax hike to fund deal with policeOfficers have suspect, still need evidence in 21-year missing person caseOne hospitalized with minor injuries in three-vehicle crashOne dead after shooting at Moser’s on Keene StreetMan arrested after injuring deputies, fleeing crashFacebook post leads to threat charge
