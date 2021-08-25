Late Notices
Maxine Franks
GALLATIN, Mo. Maxine Franks, 84, of Gallatin, Missouri, and lifelong resident of Daviess County, passed away Aug. 24, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.
Sally Ann Loucks
GALLATIN, Mo. Sally Ann Loucks, 84, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Aug. 24, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
