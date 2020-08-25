Late Notices

Robert Claris

Wright, Sr.

TURPIN, OK. Robert Claris Wright, Sr., 87, Turpin, Oklahoma, formerly of New Hampton, Missouri.

Robert has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, in Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, Missouri under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri, where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.