Late Notices
Jerry Hogan
GALLATIN, Mo. Jerry "Poncho" Hogan - age 68 of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Aug. 22, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home.
Judith A. Gardner
MIRABILE, Mo. Judith Ann (Judy) Gardner, 79, Mirabile, Missouri,passed on Aug. 21, 2021. Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Aug. 25, at Mirabile Community Church, Mirabile. Visitation: 10:30 a.m., until service time at the church. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Larry W. Myers
Larry W. Myers, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 22, 2021. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Mark W. States
KING CITY, Mo. Mark W. States, 62, King City, Missouri, passed away Aug. 22, 2021. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at the Church of Christ Latter Day Saints, St. Joseph, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Burial will follow in King City Cemetery, King City. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
