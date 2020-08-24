Late Notices

Ann J. Aldrich

Ann Janelle Aldrich, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Grace Evangelical Church.

Janice Butts

Janice Butts 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 23, 2020.

Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Norman E. Delay

Norman Earl Delay, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Virginia Estrada

PLATTSBURG, Mo. Virginia Estrada, 94, of Plattsburg, died Sunday Aug. 23, 2020, at a North Kansas City Hospice facility.

Arrangements: pending, Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.

Rodney Corky

Goodpasture

STANBERRY, Mo. Rodney Corky Goodpasture, 53, Stanberry, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Memorial Services and Celebration of Life with Military Rites: 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the First Christian Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Open Visitation: 1 to2:30 p.m. Saturday at the church, where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Wilma G. (Ward) Owen

CAMERON, Mo. Wilma G. (Ward) Owen, 94, of rural Cameron, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at her home.

Outdoor Memorial Services: 10 a.m. Saturday Aug. 29, 2020, at the Owen Family Farm: 6500 S.E. Grindstone, Cameron.

Wilma has been cremated, under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home, Maysville, Missouri.

More information at: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.