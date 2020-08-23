Late Notices

Richard C. Fitzgerald

Richard Curtis Fitzgerald, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

A. Carrol Green

WESTBORO, Mo. A. Carrol Green, 92, Westboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Goldenrod Manor, in Clarinda, Iowa.

Graveside Service and Inurnment: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.

More information available at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com.

Charles C. Hatfield

SAVANNAH, Mo. Charles C. Hatfield, 75, of Savannah, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at a health care facility in Savannah.

Per Mr. Hatfields wishes, he has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

No visitation or services will be held.

Barbara A. Maxwell

Barbara A. Maxwell, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

James "Jim" K. Norris

GOWER, Mo. James "Jim" K. Norris, 87 of Gower, passed away, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.

Burial with Military Honors: Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower.

Eddie W. Smith

Eddie Wayne Smith, 61, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Shiloh D. Smith

Shiloh D. Smith, 35, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

More information at: simplifyfunerals.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.