Late Notices
Stephen E. Bruce
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Stephen Eugene Bruce, 69, passed away Aug. 18, 2021. Funeral services: Aug. 23 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Martha J. Curtis
Martha Jane Curtis, 67, of St. Joseph, formerly of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away Aug. 19, 2021. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 22, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri. Inurnment: Brethren Cemetery, Plattsburg, Missouri.
Clarence Hager
WARRENSBURG, Mo. Clarence "Sonny" Hager, 95, of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Aug. 17, 2021. Parish Rosary 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation following the Rosary until 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment with Full Military Honors at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Darrel Lucas
HOLT, Mo. Darrel Lucas, age 85, of Holt, Missouri, passed away Aug. 17, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop.
Timothy R. Thomas
GALLATIN, Mo. Timothy "Tim" Ray Thomas, age 55, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Aug. 19, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
