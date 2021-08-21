Late Notices

Stephen E. Bruce

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Stephen Eugene Bruce, 69, passed away Aug. 18, 2021. Funeral services: Aug. 23 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Martha J. Curtis

Martha Jane Curtis, 67, of St. Joseph, formerly of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away Aug. 19, 2021. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 22, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri. Inurnment: Brethren Cemetery, Plattsburg, Missouri.

Clarence Hager

WARRENSBURG, Mo. Clarence "Sonny" Hager, 95, of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Aug. 17, 2021. Parish Rosary 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation following the Rosary until 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment with Full Military Honors at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Darrel Lucas

HOLT, Mo. Darrel Lucas, age 85, of Holt, Missouri, passed away Aug. 17, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop.

Timothy R. Thomas

GALLATIN, Mo. Timothy "Tim" Ray Thomas, age 55, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Aug. 19, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

