Late Notices

Roy Ashby

SAVANNAH, Mo. Roy Ashby, 81, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday Aug. 20, 2020, at his sons residence in Cameron, Missouri.

Arrangements are pending at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Euna V. Brant

TOPEKA, Kan. Euna Vaye Brant, 98, formerly of Hiawatha, Kansas, died Aug. 19, 2020, at Aldersgate Village in Topeka, Kansas.

Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome for obituary information

Shirley J. Kaul

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Shirley Joan Kaul, 89, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Aug. 19, 2020.

Visitation Monday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower and Graveside Service at 11 a.m. at Reed Cemetery, Trimble, Missouri.

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Dale A. King

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Mr. Dale A. King, 72, of Kansas City, Missouri, and formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away at home on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Memorials services: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville

Military Rites will be conducted at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.