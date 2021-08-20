Late Notices

Stanley R. Baker

MOBERLY, Mo. - Stanley Ray Baker, 62, of Moberly, died Aug.18, 2021. Services 3:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation 3 to 3:30 prior to the service. Burial, Lebanon Cemetery, Stewartsville, Missouri. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Patricia Burch

KING CITY, Mo. Patricia Burch, 89, King City, Missouri, died Aug. 19, 2021. Private Family Services and Burial will be held under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Visitation 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 23 at Roberson Funeral Home, King City. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)

Roy F. Burtnett

OREGON, Mo. - Roy F. Burtnett, 78, of Oregon, died Aug. 18, 2021. Services pending at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Beverly R. Hunley

TARKIO, Mo. Beverly R. Hunley, 85, Tarkio, died August. 16, 2021. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Aug. 23, Assembly of God Church, Tarkio. Visitation: 10 a.m. August. 22, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, 4 to 5 p.m. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Beverly J. Sands

TARKIO, Mo. Beverly Jane Sands, 75, Tarkio, passed away Aug. 17. Memorial Service: 1 p.m., Aug. 24, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation: 9 a.m., Aug. 23, Davis Funeral Home, 6 to 7 p.m. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Carol A.nn

Nichols-Speidel

HIAWATHA, Kan. Carol Ann Nichols-Speidel, retired business owner in Hiawatha, died Aug.8, 2021. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome for obituary/service information

Helen C. Van Meter

OLATHE, Kan. Helen Caroline Van Meter, 100, Olathe, formerly Rock Port, Missouri, died Aug. 17, 2021. Graveside Service and Inurnment: 10 a.m., Aug. 21 Grange Hall Cemetery, Rock Port. There is no visitation. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.