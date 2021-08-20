Late Notices
Stanley R. Baker
MOBERLY, Mo. - Stanley Ray Baker, 62, of Moberly, died Aug.18, 2021. Services 3:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation 3 to 3:30 prior to the service. Burial, Lebanon Cemetery, Stewartsville, Missouri. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Patricia Burch
KING CITY, Mo. Patricia Burch, 89, King City, Missouri, died Aug. 19, 2021. Private Family Services and Burial will be held under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Visitation 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 23 at Roberson Funeral Home, King City. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
Roy F. Burtnett
OREGON, Mo. - Roy F. Burtnett, 78, of Oregon, died Aug. 18, 2021. Services pending at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.
Beverly R. Hunley
TARKIO, Mo. Beverly R. Hunley, 85, Tarkio, died August. 16, 2021. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Aug. 23, Assembly of God Church, Tarkio. Visitation: 10 a.m. August. 22, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, 4 to 5 p.m. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Beverly J. Sands
TARKIO, Mo. Beverly Jane Sands, 75, Tarkio, passed away Aug. 17. Memorial Service: 1 p.m., Aug. 24, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation: 9 a.m., Aug. 23, Davis Funeral Home, 6 to 7 p.m. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Carol A.nn
Nichols-Speidel
HIAWATHA, Kan. Carol Ann Nichols-Speidel, retired business owner in Hiawatha, died Aug.8, 2021. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome for obituary/service information
Helen C. Van Meter
OLATHE, Kan. Helen Caroline Van Meter, 100, Olathe, formerly Rock Port, Missouri, died Aug. 17, 2021. Graveside Service and Inurnment: 10 a.m., Aug. 21 Grange Hall Cemetery, Rock Port. There is no visitation. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
