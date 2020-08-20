Late Notices

Wanda Chambers

PAOLA, Kan. Wanda Chambers, 92, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at her daughters residence.

Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

John W. Dale

ATLANTA, Ga. John Wyeth Dale, 67, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Marylin J. Grimm

LATHROP, Mo. Marylin Jean Grimm, 76, Lathrop, Missouri, passed away Aug. 17, 2020.

There will be a private graveside service.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

William P. Long

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. William (Bill) Paul Long, 79, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Services: Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, 1 p.m., Lifepoint Church, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Bud Peck

SMITHVILLE, Mo. Bueford "Bud" Peck, 88, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away, Aug. 10, 2020.

Graveside Service: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Grayson Cemetery.

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri.

Willard Petitt

SMITHVILLE, Mo. Willard "Jack" Petitt, 85, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away, Aug. 19, 2020.

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Smithville.

Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery.

James A. Savage

CAMERON, Mo. James A. Savage, 65 died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Cameron, Missouri.

Cremation was provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel. Private family services will be held at a later date. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.