Late Notices
Wanda Chambers
PAOLA, Kan. Wanda Chambers, 92, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at her daughters residence.
Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
John W. Dale
ATLANTA, Ga. John Wyeth Dale, 67, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Marylin J. Grimm
LATHROP, Mo. Marylin Jean Grimm, 76, Lathrop, Missouri, passed away Aug. 17, 2020.
There will be a private graveside service.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
William P. Long
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. William (Bill) Paul Long, 79, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
Services: Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, 1 p.m., Lifepoint Church, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Bud Peck
SMITHVILLE, Mo. Bueford "Bud" Peck, 88, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away, Aug. 10, 2020.
Graveside Service: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Grayson Cemetery.
Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri.
Willard Petitt
SMITHVILLE, Mo. Willard "Jack" Petitt, 85, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away, Aug. 19, 2020.
Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Smithville.
Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery.
James A. Savage
CAMERON, Mo. James A. Savage, 65 died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Cameron, Missouri.
Cremation was provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel. Private family services will be held at a later date. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.