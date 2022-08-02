Gerald Keith Cheshire, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 1, 2022. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Scott Cole
Scott Cole, 49, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 1, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
David L. Davis
David Lee Davis, 30, St. Joseph, passed away July 31, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
Ashley N. Duncan
Ashley Nicole Duncan, 37, St. Joseph, passed away July 30, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Hazel Fisher
SAVANNAH, Mo. Hazel Fisher, 96, Savannah, Missouri, passed away July 31, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ronald E. Gove
Ronald Ron Edwin Gove, 87, St. Joseph, passed away July 30, 2022. Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Margaret A. Shuman
HAMILTON, Mo. Margaret Ann Shuman, 63, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on July 27, 2022. Funeral: 10 a.m., Aug. 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Cameron, Missouri. Interment: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Doris N. Taylor
PLATTE CITY, Mo. Doris N. Taylor, 94, of Platte City, Missouri, formerly of Lathrop, passed away July 30, 2022. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop.
John H. Warren Jr.
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. John Harris Warren Jr., 84, passed away July 31, 2022. Graveside: Aug. 6, 10 a.m., Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.
Nancy Younger
Nancy Younger, 68, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 1, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
