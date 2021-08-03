Late Notices
Isaac M. Ike Chase
SEVERANCE, Kan. Isaac M. Ike Chase, 79, of Severance, Kansas, died Aug. 1, 2021. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Jackson Glenne Durham
SAVANNAH, Mo. Jackson Glenne Durham, 14, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Aug. 1, 2021. A visitation and family receiving hours will be at First Baptist Church in Savannah, Aug. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Aug. 6. Burial in Savannah, Cemetery, Savannah. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, is in charge of local arrangements.
Beverly J. Hartley
Beverly J. Hartley, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away July 31, 2021. Ms. Hartley has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Service arrangements are pending.
William E. Maleski
William Edward Maleski, 76, St. Joseph, passed away July 31, 2021. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Clayton C. Moorshead
HAMILTON, Mo. Clayton C. Moorshead, 72, Hamilton; formerly of Kidder, Drury and West Plains, Missouri, passed July 31, 2021. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Autumn D. Westcott
Autumn Dawn Westcott 39, of St. Joseph, passed away August 1, 2021; Memorials are requested to the Autumn Memorial Fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home, or online at www.ruppfuneral.com. arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Dorlah Mae Williams
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Dorlah Mae Williams, 82, passed away Aug. 2, 2021. Service: Aug. 5, 2 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
